Local high school student heading back to school after Delta damages wheelchair

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Addie Loerzel, a high school senior and wheelchair user, missed her first day of senior year after her wheelchair was damaged by Delta Airlines back in June. Without her customized wheelchair, she wasn’t able to be mobile and developed a pressure sore.

Good news came Tuesday when Addie’s wheelchair was replaced, and she’s hoping to return to high school part-time next week. As of Wednesday, Addie’s mom says her pressure wound is 50% healed, and her bed rest was decreased to 19 hours per day from 22.

Addie’s mom, Marisa, said she had even put bubble wrap on certain parts of the wheel-chair at the time it was damaged as a precaution. You can read our previous report on the damage here. Marisa says her last correspondence with Delta focused on how detrimental the pressure sore has been to Addie’s physical and mental health, but it was forwarded it to Delta’s baggage department. She’s upset that Delta has never addressed the damage they’ve done to Addie as a person.

Addie is excited to get back to school next week; though she was heartbroken about starting late. Marisa told us on the first day: “She’s been looking forward to it all summer so excited about going back to school, and she’s missing it. I helped her get dressed and say goodbye to her siblings and wave to the kids on the bus, but then I had to put her right back in bed again.”

Marisa and Addie are well-known in the FM area for their “Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand” charity. The group made a wish come true this summer for a Minnesota 6-year-old who wished for an inclusive playground.

