Jurors see video surveillance evidence in Motel 6 murder trial

By Bella Kraft
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The trial of a 17-year-old boy charged with murder entered its third day on Wednesday. Prosecutors say last September, when Jesse Taylor Jr., of Mandan, was 16, he shot and killed 28-year-old Maurice Thunder Shield at the Motel 6 in Bismarck.

The prosecution supported their claim that Taylor shot and killed Thunder Shield last September with evidence and witness testimony. One witness spoke about overcoming her emotions to help Thunder Shield.

“This was one of the scariest calls I’ve been on. For the simple fact that this gentleman had been shot and we didn’t know where the shooter was,” said paramedic Jennifer Murphy.

Murphy testified that despite being scared, she and other emergency personnel did everything they could to save Thunder Shield’s life, but his wounds were too extensive.

“There was either an entrance or an exit wound on the back that was also covered. There was a gunshot that went into his arm, out of his arm and into his chest,” said Murphy.

The prosecution showed surveillance video from the Motel 6. They say it shows Thunder Shield and Taylor interacting before the incident that night.

“From what you observed, it appeared to be a friendly exchange, didn’t it?” said Burleigh County state’s attorney Julie Lawyer.

“It appeared to be so,” said BCI special agent Levi Schafer.

The footage shows people flocking to Thunder Shield’s aid after he had been shot. It also shows what a BCI special agent says is Taylor running from the scene.

“The individual I highlighted previously in the video with the sweatshirt, pants and shoes, had a similar class characteristic sweatshirt as they were running away. So those two matched,” said Schafer.

The defense says those cameras missed a critical piece of evidence.

“You weren’t in the review of the video able to find any video of the altercation, that is correct?” said defense attorney Justin Blazer.

“That is correct,” said Schafer.

The previous motel general manager testified that there were no cameras near the stairwell and guest laundry where the shooting occurred. He also stated that he had previously banned Taylor from the hotel before the incident, but was not asked why.

The state is expected to call its final witnesses on Friday and the defense will start its case on Tuesday.

