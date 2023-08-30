Hector Intl. Airport experiences record-setting July

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hector International Airport in N. Fargo is a busy place, with a record amount of passengers flowing through the gates in July.

The airport sent out the numbers, showing 44,902 passengers boarded planes in July 2023, surpassing the previous July record in 2019 when 43,437 passengers flew out of Fargo.

The airport says a total of 89,022 people departed from and arrived at Hector this July, up 13 percent from the same time period last year.

“Travel numbers are continuing to increase and exceed our expectations,” says Shawn Dobberstein, executive director. “This speaks to the need of our upcoming terminal expansion project. We’re set to break ground in the spring of 2024, and we’ll be adding four additional gates to the existing terminal.”

