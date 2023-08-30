Fargo man & company to settle charges with SEC

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man and his business will pay millions to settle charges the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Paperwork filed by the SEC on Aug. 28, 2023 says 56-year-old Corey Maple of Fargo and his businesses Legacy Hospitality LLC and Legendary Capital REIT, made certain reimbursement payments that were “inconsistent with disclosures” they had made to their investors.

Documents say Maple “improperly directed” investment funds that raised roughly $215 million dollars for investing in and managing hotels nationwide to pay his companies for “overhead expenses” like payroll and office rent. The SEC says from 2014 to 2020, around $5 million was directed to Maple and his companies for those expenses.

SEC records say these actions violate antifraud provisions of the Securities Act of 1933. Without admitting to or denying the allegations, Maple and his companies have agreed to pay millions back. Paperwork says the companies and their owner will pay a total of approximately $4.7 million back with a breakdown of $2.7 million back from profits it made off the transactions, $544,000 in interest and $1.475 million in penalties. These payments will be addition to $2.1 million one of the companies has already paid back.

The SEC says the companies must pay back $1.275 million within the first 10 days of the order and then equal payments every 90 days for one year.

The SEC says the money will be given back to investors. An independent consultant will now also review the companies’ policies and procedures on reimbursements and expenses.

A check of the Legendary Capital website lists Maple as the Chairman and CEO and says, “Corey has spent his career starting, building and selling companies, starting with purchasing Maier Engineering in 1993 from its founder while leading a ten-fold growth in revenue.”

The complete file from the SEC can be found here.

