Fargo man & company forced to pay back millions in federal fraud case

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man and his business is forced to pay back millions in fraudulent charges following a case filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Paperwork filed by the SEC on Aug. 28, 2023 says 56-year-old Corey Maple of Fargo and his businesses Legacy Hospitality LLC and Legendary Capital REIT, scammed money from investors of the Real Estate Investment Trust through payments made to other investment funds.

Documents say Maple directed investment funds that raised roughly $215 million dollars for investing in and managing hotels nationwide, to pay his companies for expenses like payroll and office rent. The SEC says from 2014 to 2020, around $5 million was funneled to Maple and his companies for those fake expenses.

SEC records say these actions violate antifraud provisions and the Securities Act of 1933. Without admitting to or denying the allegations, Maple and his companies have agreed to pay millions back. Paperwork says the companies and its owner will pay a total of approx. $4.7 million back with a breakdown of $2.7 million back from profits it made off the illegal activity, $544,000 in interest and $1.475 million in penalties. These most recent payments are in addition to $2.1 million one of the companies already paid back.

The SEC says the companies must pay back $1.275 million within the first 10 days of the order and then equal payments every 90 days after for one year.

The SEC says the money will be given back to scammed investors. An independent consultant will now also review the companies policies and procedures on getting the money back.

The complete file from the SEC can be found here.

