Construction to wrap up Friday on 32nd Ave. in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Wednesday, officials said the last section of construction between 28th St. and 32nd St. in Fargo is almost finished and will be open to traffic Friday evening.

Officials say with this section finishing, the major work on segment 1 of the project is done for this season. Smooth trips up and down 32nd Ave. S. await.

Additional work in segment 2 will be coming in 2024 between 22nd St. and 15th St. S.

