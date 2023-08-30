Blood trails and destruction left behind after Moorhead break in

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A disturbing scene unfolded at Miranda Skancke’s residence on August 14th, leaving trails of blood and significant damage inside her home after a break in.

Skancke said The incident unfolded after she heard commotion in her front yard.

“I had seen somebody out by my car, they were trying to get in and pulling on the door handle,” Skancke said. “I yelled at him and he ran off, then I heard some noises in the basement, and that’s how I knew he got into the house.”

Inside the basement, the man then caused what could only be described as total mayhem.

“It was a disaster in my basement; he had done significant damage,” Skancke said. “He was only down there for 10-15 minutes, police responded extremely quickly,”

After the scene had settled and the perp taken into custody, Skancke couldn’t think of a reason the situation happened in the first place.

“I was told he was under the influence of narcotics,” Skancke said.

Even after the dust has settled, Skancke now finds herself gripped by a new concern: the individual responsible remains at large.

“I only found that out after reaching out to the detective. She had just told me there was a warrant out for his arrest,” Skancke said. “My brain is like, a warrant doesn’t mean that he’s been arrested,’”

The man behind the incident was taken to the hospital for treatment in the aftermath, leaving many puzzled about how he left the medical facility without being in law enforcement custody.

Skancke, meanwhile, is determined to prevent such a harrowing episode from happening to herself, and also hoping someone else has to go through a similar situation.

“A lot of locks have been changed in the house, so we upgraded our security system,” Skancke said. " I Just want to make sure he’s out of the community and something’s being addressed and he’s at least getting the help he needs.”

