Back to School Road Safety

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -” if they all follow the rules of the road and pay attention, really in theory none of these accidents would happen”

Daniel Farnsworth, the Transportation Planner at MetroCOG in Fargo says back to school can be a busy time for traffic accidents -- with all the parents and students walking, driving or biking to and from school.

“There can be walkers and bikers anywhere and sometimes those areas where you don’t see them as much are more important,” urging drivers to be extra cautious in rural or quieter parts of the community.

But he says: following the basic rules of the road can help to alleviate incidents. It’s important for walkers to do the basics, look both ways before crossing the street and to listen for cars.

“Be defensive as you cross look all directions even when you are crossing a cross walk just make sure you have the walk signal that you can walk on just to make sure about those turn movements sometimes there’s a car turning right or left, and they maybe able to go but they aren’t looking for pedestrians”

Walkers should be on guard -- especially when crossing -- and wear bright colors if out at night. He also notes that it is important to cross at well lit crosswalks.

“There’s also safety in numbers, the more students that are walking and biking to school the safer it can be for them because they have a group that they’re with and they can be more visible”.

Parents with young children are encouraged to walk or bike with their kids to school. to help teach them the rules of the road, and also to increase safety.

For everybody though, avoid texting or any form of distraction -- whether you’re driving or walking across a road...

“a split second and there could be an accident”

Watch your speed, while driving, as speed plays a big role in injury severity and rates.

“...especially in those school zones, a difference of a few miles per hour could be life or death”.

For bikers, it’s important to do as much to protect yourself while on the road, as you should bike with the flow of traffic, and not against.

“Above all wear your helmet and makes sure it fits well, too.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.