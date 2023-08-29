Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Weapons Detector installed at Sanford Health ER in Fargo

A weapons detection system installed at the ER entrance at Sanford Health in Fargo.
A weapons detection system installed at the ER entrance at Sanford Health in Fargo.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Sanford Health Emergency Room in Fargo has a new piece of equipment with the goal of keeping people safe.

Sanford Health says they installed a weapons detection system at the emergency department entrance at the Sanford Medical Center, located at 5225 23rd Avenue South in Fargo.

A Sanford Health representative tells Valley News Live the implementation of the weapons detection system aims to enhance existing security measures, providing an additional layer of protection against potential threats.

“Over the past several years, our teams have been focusing on preventing workplace violence and ensuring a safe facility for not only our employees, but patients and visitors.”

The statement goes on to say, by utilizing advanced technologies and proven methodologies, the system will help identify and prevent the introduction of weapons into Sanford facilities.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One dead in Otter Tail County after bull attack
Children found in a vehicle that had been towed from downtown Minneapolis.
Three kids found in van after it was towed from downtown Minneapolis
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Warroad woman fighting for her life after crash
Krystle Landa, Felix Wallette
Two arrested after early morning metro police chase
Crash
Man rushed to hospital after rollover crash

Latest News

Man admits in court documents to stealing former ND Governor’s car in Fargo
Officials asking for publics help locating missing Minnesota woman
Officials asking for publics help locating missing Minnesota woman
CRASH
NDHP officials urge travelers to watch for changing traffic conditions after four crashes along I-94 this morning
missing fargo man
UPDATE: Missing Fargo man found in Jamestown