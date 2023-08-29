Warroad woman fighting for her life after crash

PENNINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Warroad woman is fighting for her life at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks after being involved in a crash. Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was a factor when Regina Ruth Dahl, 44, was driving a Ford F150 and collided with a Chevrolet van in an intersection.

It happened just after 3:30 Monday at Hwy 32 & Greenwood St West. State Patrol says the Chevy was facing northbound waiting to turn westbound onto Greenwood St. The Ford was Northbound on Hwy 32.

State Patrol says the other driver, Jeremiah Levi Toso, 49, of Red Lake Falls is at Sanford in Thief River Falls with non-life threatening injuries.

