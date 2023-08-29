Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Warroad woman fighting for her life after crash

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENNINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Warroad woman is fighting for her life at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks after being involved in a crash. Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was a factor when Regina Ruth Dahl, 44, was driving a Ford F150 and collided with a Chevrolet van in an intersection.

It happened just after 3:30 Monday at Hwy 32 & Greenwood St West. State Patrol says the Chevy was facing northbound waiting to turn westbound onto Greenwood St. The Ford was Northbound on Hwy 32.

State Patrol says the other driver, Jeremiah Levi Toso, 49, of Red Lake Falls is at Sanford in Thief River Falls with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One dead in Otter Tail County after bull attack
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
A Phoenix man says he is out thousands of dollars after the vehicle he purchased ended up...
‘Messed up’: Car buyer out $75,000 after Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory
Police Lights
Woman charged with murder by White Earth Tribal Police Department
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, watches from the bench during an MLS soccer match...
Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls

Latest News

Matthew Zayeneh
Fargo man arrested after alleged armed robbery
Gov. Burgum in the spin zone
Burgum says he won’t consider being Trump’s running mate
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
MN lawmakers address concerns over new school resource officer restrictions
Experts agree, kids are experiencing struggles with mental and behavioral health younger and...
Keeping mental health top of mind as kids go back to school