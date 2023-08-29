Two arrested after early morning metro police chase

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest and facing several possible charges after a police chase from Fargo into Moorhead.

Moorhead Police say they were notified about a stolen vehicle entering the city from Fargo just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Officers in Fargo say they tried to stop the stolen car, but it took off across the river.

Moorhead Police say they also tried to stop the vehicle in the area around Main Ave. and 4th St., but the car wouldn’t stop. At that time, officers stopped chasing the vehicle for safety concerns.

Later, authorities say they found the car in question abandoned in the 1000 block of 4th Ave. S. Several officers then set up a perimeter and a Clay County K9 was called in.

Officials were able to find the two people in the vehicle and booked them on several suspected charges.

33-year-old Felix Wallette of Fargo was arrested for possession of stolen property, fleeing in a motor vehicle and fleeing on foot.

33-year-old Krystle Landa also of Fargo was arrested for fleeing on foot and an outstanding warrant.

Authorities say they also found suspected drugs in the stolen vehicle and more charges may be pursued.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.