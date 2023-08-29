Traffic stop results in two arrests & recovered stolen vehicle

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a traffic stop turned into two arrests & the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

Officials say it happened around 4 pm today on Cass Co. 20 near University Ave. The trooper stopped a car because the license plates didn’t come back to the car he saw. After running the VIN, the trooper found it was stolen.

Jeffery Schmitt, 61, of Fargo was arrested for A misdemeanor unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Officials say Schmitt’s passenger, 24-year-old Wyatt Aurentz of Becker, Minn., had several warrants out of Clay County. He was arrested on giving false information to a law enforcement officer, possession of fentanyl, 2nd degree Burglary, a theft warrant & a fleeing warrant.

NDHP says the car was recovered, and the owner of it was notified.

