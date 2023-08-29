Signs removed from Fargo Public Schools due to ‘outdated instruction’

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several area parents snapped photos of a sign hanging in some Fargo Public Schools with concerns about what kind of message they were sending to students. Valley News Live received several messages from parents looking for clarification on the poster.

It says Fargo Public Schools use the ‘Catalyst Approach’ and directs students to enter rooms silently, walk slowly, avoid eye contact, and keep interactions brief.

The district said in a statement to Valley News Live that teachers and staff use the ‘Catalyst Approach’ as a classroom management strategy.

“The Catalyst Approach focuses on empowerment strategies to build relationships that improve classroom interaction and instructional management,” the statement explains. “By emphasizing nonverbal cues, body language, and proactive strategies, The Catalyst Approach equips our teachers and staff with tools to establish clear expectations, enhance student engagement, and prevent disruptive behaviors. The approach empowers educators to effectively manage their classrooms while promoting student equity, autonomy, and self-regulation.”

We also learned from Fargo Schools that the posters have been taken down as they offer outdated instruction.

“Recently, the Fargo Public School District was made aware of some old signage posted in buildings from a nonverbal communication classroom management training from the company called ENVoY. The signage and ENVoY are both out of date and are no longer used in Fargo Public Schools. The intent of the sign and the language on the sign did not align with the practice and student engagement strategies occurring in our schools. The remaining signs have been taken down.”

