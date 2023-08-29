Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Signs removed from Fargo Public Schools due to ‘outdated instruction’

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several area parents snapped photos of a sign hanging in some Fargo Public Schools with concerns about what kind of message they were sending to students. Valley News Live received several messages from parents looking for clarification on the poster.

It says Fargo Public Schools use the ‘Catalyst Approach’ and directs students to enter rooms silently, walk slowly, avoid eye contact, and keep interactions brief.

The district said in a statement to Valley News Live that teachers and staff use the ‘Catalyst Approach’ as a classroom management strategy.

“The Catalyst Approach focuses on empowerment strategies to build relationships that improve classroom interaction and instructional management,” the statement explains. “By emphasizing nonverbal cues, body language, and proactive strategies, The Catalyst Approach equips our teachers and staff with tools to establish clear expectations, enhance student engagement, and prevent disruptive behaviors. The approach empowers educators to effectively manage their classrooms while promoting student equity, autonomy, and self-regulation.”

We also learned from Fargo Schools that the posters have been taken down as they offer outdated instruction.

“Recently, the Fargo Public School District was made aware of some old signage posted in buildings from a nonverbal communication classroom management training from the company called ENVoY. The signage and ENVoY are both out of date and are no longer used in Fargo Public Schools. The intent of the sign and the language on the sign did not align with the practice and student engagement strategies occurring in our schools. The remaining signs have been taken down.”

You can learn more about the Catalyst Approach on their website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One dead in Otter Tail County after bull attack
Children found in a vehicle that had been towed from downtown Minneapolis.
Three kids found in van after it was towed from downtown Minneapolis
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Warroad woman fighting for her life after crash
Police Lights
Woman charged with murder by White Earth Tribal Police Department
Matthew Zayeneh
Fargo man arrested after alleged armed robbery

Latest News

Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
Signs removed from Fargo Public Schools due to ‘outdated instruction’
Krystle Landa, Felix Wallette
Two arrested after early morning metro police chase
Crash
Man rushed to hospital after rollover crash
PriceWatch
PriceWatch (08/28/23) - Interest rates and gas prices