Residents displaced after mobile home fire in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At approximately 6:40 pm on Monday, August 28th, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to the Valley Ho Mobile Home Park, Lot #69 for a report of a structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find smoke coming from a mobile home. Crews entered the structure and extinguished a fire in the bath/laundry area of the home. Fire damage was isolated to that area with smoke damage throughout.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation at this time. No one was hurt, but the occupants of the home were displaced due to the fire and being assisted by family. The Grand Forks Fire Department responded with five engines, one truck, and one command vehicle with twenty personnel. The Fire Department was assisted by Atlru Ambulance, Grand Forks Police Department, and Xcel Energy.

