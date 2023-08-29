Overnight lane closures on I-94 slated for Thursday

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation says overnight lane closures on I-94 are slated for Thurs., Aug. 31. It will be in Moorhead, in both directions, near 20th St.

It’s set to start at 8 pm and wrap up around 6:30 am on Sept. 1. Officials say crews will be making repairs to the pavement underneath the 20th St. bridge. MnDOT says motorists should always be attentive, drive with caution and slow down in work zones where workers are present.

Other important reminders are:

Slow down when approaching every work zone

Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones

Stay alert; watch for workers and slow-moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

