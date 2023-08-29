Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Overnight lane closures on I-94 slated for Thursday

Overnight lane closures on I-94 slated for Thursday
Overnight lane closures on I-94 slated for Thursday(AP)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation says overnight lane closures on I-94 are slated for Thurs., Aug. 31. It will be in Moorhead, in both directions, near 20th St.

It’s set to start at 8 pm and wrap up around 6:30 am on Sept. 1. Officials say crews will be making repairs to the pavement underneath the 20th St. bridge. MnDOT says motorists should always be attentive, drive with caution and slow down in work zones where workers are present.

Other important reminders are:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone
  • Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones
  • Stay alert; watch for workers and slow-moving equipment
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

For more traffic and travel information in Minnesota, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One dead in Otter Tail County after bull attack
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Warroad woman fighting for her life after crash
Children found in a vehicle that had been towed from downtown Minneapolis.
Three kids found in van after it was towed from downtown Minneapolis
Krystle Landa, Felix Wallette
Two arrested after early morning metro police chase
Crash
Man rushed to hospital after rollover crash

Latest News

Hector Field will become a new hypersonic missile testing site in 2025
Hector Field to be a Hypersonic Missile Testing Site
Moorhead American Legion makes $250,000 donation to Matson Field grandstand project.
Moorhead Legion donates $250,000 for Matson Field grandstand project
Valley News Live at 4pm
Canadian wildfires causing unhealthy air quality in ND and MN - August 29
Valley News Live at 4pm
Man admits to stealing former ND Governor’s car - August 29