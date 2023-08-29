Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Officials asking for publics help locating missing Minnesota woman

Officials asking for publics help locating missing Minnesota woman
Officials asking for publics help locating missing Minnesota woman(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Officials are asking for the publics help locating a missing Minnesota woman.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says the Sheriff’s office received a report on August 28 of a missing woman in Shingobee Township, in rural Walker, MN.

Officials say they are looking for 38-year-old Amanda Gould. She is 5 foot 2 and weighs about 200 lbs. She has blonde hair with green highlights. She also has a unicorn and a dragon tattoo on her arms.

Officials say she left a residence on foot and was last seen wearing a sleeveless white t-shirt and blue jeans shorts.

Anyone with information about Gould or her location are asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One dead in Otter Tail County after bull attack
Children found in a vehicle that had been towed from downtown Minneapolis.
Three kids found in van after it was towed from downtown Minneapolis
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Warroad woman fighting for her life after crash
Krystle Landa, Felix Wallette
Two arrested after early morning metro police chase
Crash
Man rushed to hospital after rollover crash

Latest News

A weapons detection system installed at the ER entrance at Sanford Health in Fargo.
Weapons Detector installed at Sanford Health ER in Fargo
Man admits in court documents to stealing former ND Governor’s car in Fargo
CRASH
NDHP officials urge travelers to watch for changing traffic conditions after four crashes along I-94 this morning
missing fargo man
UPDATE: Missing Fargo man found in Jamestown