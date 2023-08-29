Officials asking for publics help locating missing Minnesota woman

WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Officials are asking for the publics help locating a missing Minnesota woman.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says the Sheriff’s office received a report on August 28 of a missing woman in Shingobee Township, in rural Walker, MN.

Officials say they are looking for 38-year-old Amanda Gould. She is 5 foot 2 and weighs about 200 lbs. She has blonde hair with green highlights. She also has a unicorn and a dragon tattoo on her arms.

Officials say she left a residence on foot and was last seen wearing a sleeveless white t-shirt and blue jeans shorts.

Anyone with information about Gould or her location are asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424.

