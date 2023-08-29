Cooking with Cash Wa
Nearly 5,000 pilots suspected of hiding serious medical issues, report says

Plane
At least 60 pilots have been ordered to cease flying while their records are reviewed.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Authorities are investigating nearly five thousand pilots suspected of falsifying their medical records to conceal serious conditions that could make them unfit to fly.

The pilots under scrutiny are reportedly military veterans who told the Federal Aviation Administration they were healthy enough to fly but did not report — as required by law — they were also collecting veterans benefits for disabilities that could bar them from the cockpit, according to the Washington Post.

Veterans Affairs investigators discovered the inconsistencies more than two years ago by cross-checking federal databases.

At least 60 pilots have been ordered to cease flying while their records are reviewed.

About 600 pilots are licensed to fly for passenger airlines. Others hold commercial licenses that allow them to fly for hire, including with cargo firms, corporate clients or tour companies.

Authorities are also investigating to determine if any of the pilots should be referred to the Justice Department to face charges of defrauding the benefits system.

