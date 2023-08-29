NDHP officials urge travelers to watch for changing traffic conditions after four crashes along I-94 this morning

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway patrol is urging drivers to watch for changing travel conditions along I-94 after multiple crashes disrupted traffic this morning.

NDHP says traffic was impacted due to multiple lanes being temporarily blocked and the need to remove one vehicle that had rolled during one of the crashes. Three of the other crashes were a result of motorists driving too fast for conditions.

Officials want to remind drivers that there are several construction zones that are currently active in the Fargo Metro area. Decreased speed limits are posted to allow traffic to safely travel within these zones. During morning and afternoon commutes traffic often slows down or comes to a complete stop. Officials say it is essential that motorists obey the decreased speed limits to allow traffic to safely flow within these construction zones.

Officials also want to remind motorists to slow down, obey posted speed limits, leave a safe following distance between the vehicle in front of you, and to be a responsible driver. It is also important to slow down or change lanes for emergency vehicles, or other vehicles that are along the side of the roadway. Several near miss collisions almost occurred with motorists failing to see emergency vehicles that were stopped with lights on trying to render aid to the motorists involved in this morning crashes.

