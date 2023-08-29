Moorhead Legion donates $250,000 for Matson Field grandstand project

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead American Legion has donated a quarter of a million dollars to kick-start a project to get Moorhead back on the map to host large legion baseball tournaments.

A group from Moorhead’s Post 21 presented the City of Moorhead with a $250,000 check at the City Council meeting on Monday, August 28. The money will be used to launch a project for the Moorhead baseball grandstands at Matson Field.

“It’s time to get it done, it’s time to get it done the right way so we can have a state tournament, so we can host a regional tournament,” said Jeff Miller, who was the American Legion Baseball Coach for Moorhead Blues from 2007-2013.

Miller says the project started back in 2008, but with the economy at that time, the funds didn’t pan out the way they thought it would. Close to $300,000 worth of the project at Matson Field was completed with drainage of the field, new dugouts, and drainage in the parking lot.

Since then, the grandstands at Matson Field had to be knocked down because “it was literally falling apart,” Miller said.

Until now, they haven’t been able to obtain the funding to build a new grandstand, so the American Legion Post 21 is hoping this donation will encourage others step forward to support community projects.

Miller is also on the Minnesota American Legion Board of Directors and says they are looking for state tournament sites, asking when Moorhead could be ready to host an event of that size.

“Fargo has committed a two year commitment to the regional tournament, I think Moorhead can do it too, a few years after they’re done, if we get this project done,” Miller said, who is also a Consultant for the National American Legion Baseball Committee.

Matson Field is located at 1010 13th Street North in Moorhead.

