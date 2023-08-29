Man rushed to hospital after rollover crash
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEAR THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash, authorities say alcohol was involved.
The State Patrol says it happened on Monday, Aug. 28 around 9:45 p.m. along Hwy. 32 near Thief River Falls, MN.
The crash report says 24-year-old Jordan Nelson of West Fargo was going south on the highway when he rolled into the ditch.
Nelson was taken to the Thief River Falls hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one else was in the car and no other vehicles were involved.
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.