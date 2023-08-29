Cooking with Cash Wa
Man admits in court documents to stealing former ND Governor’s car in Fargo

(MGN)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 30-year-old Jacob Ryan Sobolik has been charged with one count of Felony Theft, after he admitted to police that he stole former North Dakota Governor Ed Schafer’s vehicle.

Court documents say on the morning of Friday, August 25th, they were called to the ND Parole & Probation building in Fargo for a stolen vehicle report. Police say that Sobolik admitted to stealing the vehicle and that he wanted to turn himself in.

Sobolik told police that he stole the 2020 GMC Yukon from 1020 25th St. S. Sobolik stated that he went into the parking lot, started the vehicle and left. Sobolik says he drove around for an hour, before turning himself in.

The owner of the vehicle, is North Dakota’s former Governor, Ed Schafer. Schafer was hosting a radio show at the time of the theft and says he left a spare fob inside of the vehicle.

The former governor and U.S. agriculture secretary was quoted in an Associated Press article saying, “my wife for 31 years has said, ‘Why don’t you lock your car?’”.

