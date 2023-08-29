Local non-profit finds new home thanks to charitable community member

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ian Griffin has spent the past month making a difference in the lives of those less fortunate by offering them a chance to access essential items.

Griffin’s charitable initiative, which involved collecting and distributing household items, proudly took the name of Griff’s Grab N’ Give.

Griffin’s setup, located in his front yard on 14th Street, had been consistently assisting a steady stream of customers seeking support. However, this positive endeavor took an unexpected turn when the City of Fargo issued him a cease and desist letter.

According to the city’s directive, Griffin was required to remove all donations from his yard, dismantle the setup’s tent, and take down any related signage by Sept, 11.

The sudden notice came as a surprise to Griffin, especially after finding out the reason behind the notice.

“The city was mainly OK with it for a while,” Griffin said. “That was until somebody complained.”

Despite the temporary setback, a silver lining emerged from this situation. Griffin’s primary goal had always been to aid those in need, and his commitment caught the attention of someone willing to support his cause.

“Jeremy Robinson reached out to me, and offered to assist me with a space.” Griffin said.

Jeremy Robinson, another charitable community member, says he’s been running a similar operation over the course of a few years. He also says it was a no brainer to help Griffin out, as the need for necessities are more needed now than ever.

“Inflation has been hitting everyone hard,” Robinson said. “he’ll be able to be upstairs in my building and use that space to do exactly what he’s doing here.”

Turning to the individual responsible for the complaint, Griffin chose to view the situation positively, believing that every challenge holds a purpose.

“Thank you,” Griffin said. “I’ve made more progress with that one letter than I have in a whole month, so thank you.”

