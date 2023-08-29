Lane closure on I-29 north of Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An approximately one-mile stretch of the northbound passing lane (left lane) of I-29 is closed near Argusville, North Dakota. The closure starts just after mile marker 75 to about halfway past mile marker 76, and is necessary for the construction of the FM Area Diversion project’s I-29 bypass.

The lane closure is expected to be in effect through October 2023 and will start with the passing lane, then shift between the passing and driving lane based on construction needs. Lane closures, traffic changes and speed limits will be marked for people driving through the area.

During work, speeds will be reduced to 45 miles per hour in the project area, and lane width will be reduced to 13-feet-wide.

For more information about the FM Area Diversion project, visit www.fmdiversion.gov.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.