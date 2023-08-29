Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Jamestown Police search for missing Fargo man

missing fargo man
missing fargo man(Jamestown police)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jamestown, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Police Department is currently investigating a report of a missing person.

37-year-old Eric Lee Williamson was last seen by family members in Jamestown on August 27, 2023. Eric lives in Fargo, but was traveling to Jamestown to visit family. He was supposed to attend a family function on Monday, August 28, but did not show up.

Eric was last seen driving a green 1950 Chrysler Windsor with ND pioneer plates A55326.

Jamestown Police is urging anyone with information regarding Eric’s whereabouts to contact them at 701-252-1000.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One dead in Otter Tail County after bull attack
Children found in a vehicle that had been towed from downtown Minneapolis.
Three kids found in van after it was towed from downtown Minneapolis
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Warroad woman fighting for her life after crash
Police Lights
Woman charged with murder by White Earth Tribal Police Department
Matthew Zayeneh
Fargo man arrested after alleged armed robbery

Latest News

Top morning news and weather headlines
NDT – This Is How You Make It: Part 2 – August 29
Top morning news and weather headlines
NDT – This is How You Make It: Part 1 – August 29
Top morning news and weather headlines
NDT – AARP Tips For Staying Cool – August 29
Top morning news and weather headlines
NDT – Thomsen Homes – August 29