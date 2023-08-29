Jamestown Police search for missing Fargo man

Jamestown, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Police Department is currently investigating a report of a missing person.

37-year-old Eric Lee Williamson was last seen by family members in Jamestown on August 27, 2023. Eric lives in Fargo, but was traveling to Jamestown to visit family. He was supposed to attend a family function on Monday, August 28, but did not show up.

Eric was last seen driving a green 1950 Chrysler Windsor with ND pioneer plates A55326.

Jamestown Police is urging anyone with information regarding Eric’s whereabouts to contact them at 701-252-1000.

