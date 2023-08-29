Cooking with Cash Wa
Hector Field to be a Hypersonic Missile Testing Site

By Allison Jenkins
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Senator John Hoeven came to the Microsoft Complex in Fargo today to announce that Hector Field will be the new site for the national Sky Range Hypersonic Missile Testing Program.

It will be a main data collection site along with the current site in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

The Department of Defense is currently testing missiles off of ships in the Pacific Ocean. With this new Sky Range project, hypersonic missiles will be tested in a much more economical and fast way.

Hypersonic missiles are a key aspect in our country’s defense, as they are maneuverable and travel at five to eight times the speed of sound.

The senator is going to continue to work with TRMC to make sure that the data center is ready for operations in 2025.

Hoeven has also brought the Global Hawk Block 30 aircrafts from Grand Sky to the program, some of which have been converted into Range Hawks.

He continues to keep working closely with the United States Air Force as well.

