Fargo man arrested after alleged armed robbery

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is in jail after an allegedly armed robbery. Fargo Police say at 3:08 p.m. on Monday, August 28, FPD received a report of a robbery in the 3800 block of Main Ave. People in the area reported a large police presence.

Matthew Zayeneh, a 26-year-old Fargo resident, was arrested for a class A Felony of robbery with a firearm.

Police say the caller reported Zayeneh had fired one round into the floor and demanded the employee give him the money inside the cash register. After receiving the money from the employee, Zayeneh ran away.

The caller provided FPD with a description of Zayeneh, and officers quickly found and detained him. He’s at the Cass County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.