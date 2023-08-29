Excavator hits bridge on I-94 in Clay County
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A bridge in Clay County is being inspected after getting hit by a semi hauling an excavator on Tuesday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the excavator hit the Clay County Road 17 overpass while the semi was heading east on I-94. It happened at mile marker 10, which is about five miles east of Moorhead.
No one was hurt, but the right lane of eastbound I-94 is blocked as the bridge is inspected. The crash is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.
