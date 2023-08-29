Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings

A wild deer took a stroll through a candy store in Washington state last week checking out its options to satisfy a sweet tooth. (Source: Jenn Strobel / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. (Gray News) – A wild deer took a stroll through a candy store in Washington state last week checking out its options to satisfy a sweet tooth.

Buddy and Howie’s candy store posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook showing the deer walk into the store through an open front door.

You can see the animal walk around examining the taffy before running out of the store.

“We had a special visitor come in and check out the taffy boat this morning! He approves!!!” store employees wrote in the Facebook post.

According to its website, Buddy and Howie’s offers over 400 varieties of candies, chocolates, fudge, taffy and other sweet treats.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

UPDATE: One dead in Otter Tail County after bull attack
Children found in a vehicle that had been towed from downtown Minneapolis.
Three kids found in van after it was towed from downtown Minneapolis
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Warroad woman fighting for her life after crash
Police Lights
Woman charged with murder by White Earth Tribal Police Department
Matthew Zayeneh
Fargo man arrested after alleged armed robbery

Latest News

Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Preliminary hearing in Jackson Mahomes’ felony case delayed because judge has COVID-19
The area is separated from the rest of the plane with walls and curtains and is only available...
Airline announces adults-only zone on international flight
House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President...
No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer, undergoing treatment
FILE - Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in Norfolk Southern's Conway Terminal in Conway,...
Norfolk Southern is recovering from a hardware-related technology outage that shut down its system
Lindsey Stallworth, now a junior at the Alabama School of Math and Science, is shown at work in...
Student helps uncover rare, 30-million-year-old whale fossil at her family’s farm in Alabama