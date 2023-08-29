Cooking with Cash Wa
Canadian wildfires causing unhealthy air quality in ND and MN

The blowing smoke from wildfires in Manitoba, Canada have plunged northeastern South Dakota...
The blowing smoke from wildfires in Manitoba, Canada has created hazy skies and poor air quality across North Dakota and Minnesota.(Dakota News Now)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As Canadian wildfires continue to send smoke across the region, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality advises people, especially those with respiratory conditions, to consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities.

People can monitor the Air Quality Index (AQI) throughout the remainder of the week with the AirNow phone app or the Valley News Live First Alert StormTeam Weather App.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for western Minnesota from 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29 to 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30. The affected area includes Alexandria, Marshall, Worthington, Ortonville, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux, Leech Lake, and Red Lake.

In Minnesota, fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors.

In North Dakota, tiny particles of ash and soot in the smoke, is pushing the AQI into unhealthy, very unhealthy, or even hazardous categories in parts of the state. The AQI color codes are:

  • Red (Unhealthy) – Keep outdoor activities light and short. Go indoors if you have symptoms.
  • Purple (Very Unhealthy) – limit all outdoor physical activity, and go indoors for cleaner air if you don’t feel well.
  • Maroon (Hazardous) – Avoid all outdoor physical activity. If you are hot, go someplace with air conditioning.

People reacting to smoke to the extent that it affects breathing should seek immediate help from a medical provider. Please direct general health-related smoke questions to the Health and Human Services Operating Center at (701) 328-0707.

If you see or smell smoke, ways to protect your health include:

  • Staying inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside.
  • Reducing outside physical activity.
  • Setting air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

