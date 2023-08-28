Cooking with Cash Wa
Woman charged with murder by White Earth Tribal Police Department

By Zoë Jones
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WHITE EARTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman has been charged with 3rd degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

46-year-old Carol Jean Nelson, of rural White Earth was charged on Friday, August 25.

According to police, on March 13, 2023, 35-year-old Jude Duane Beauchamp JR of rural White Earth was found dead. The medical examiner determined the cause of death was fentanyl toxicity.

During the investigation, it was determined that shortly before his death, Nelson sold him fentanyl, which ultimately led to his death.

No other information has been released from the White Earth Police Department regarding the case at this time.

