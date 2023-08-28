Sunny with Wildfire Smoky Haze

TODAY:

Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting our day with mostly clear skies, but the wildfire smoke is back. In fact, more of the smoke has mixed down to the surface and it is creating air quality impacts. All of our MN counties are under an Air Quality Alert until 6AM tomorrow morning. Air quality across North Dakota will likely be more impacted than our MN counties, but a reminder that there is no air quality alert issuing agency for the state of ND. However, we are expecting several hours of “unhealthy for all” air quality until a cold front arrives later and pushes more of the thick smoke south.

Meanwhile, low temperatures this morning are in the 50s for most. Visibility has been slightly impacted in some areas this morning, not due to fog, but due to the smoke.

Into this afternoon, the smoke continues but we remain sunny. With filtered sun from the smoke and the approaching cold front, temperatures will be cooler than what we saw yesterday. Highs this afternoon in the northern valley will be in the low 70s with upper 70s in the southern valley. The breeze increases a bit as well with the cold front.

Tonight, air quality is expected to improve in most areas and skies remain clear. Winds go lighter overnight.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: There is a slight chance of isolated shower and thunder Wednesday evening. Wednesday kicks off the breezy conditions that will last the rest of the week. Good news, the wind will be out of the south and the smoke will begin to clear out.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures Thursday ramp up into the 80s and low 90s as a warm front pushes in. Isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible as well as gusty winds throughout the day. Cooler once again by Friday as an attending cold front drops afternoon highs back to near-seasonal average.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Warmer again for the first weekend of September! While it will still be breezy, temperatures will be warming into the 80s with mostly sunny skies expected.

