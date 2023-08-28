Seasonable Temperatures into Early Week

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures Monday won’t be too chilly thanks to clouds - generally in the 50s to near 60 which is seasonal. Afternoon high temperatures will generally be in the 70s with a few low 80s. The breeze will pick up out of the north by the afternoon. Warming up slowly into the middle of the week with near-average temperatures. There is a slight chance of isolated shower and thunder Wednesday evening. Wednesday kicks off the breezy conditions that will last the rest of the week.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures Thursday ramp up into the 80s and low 90s as a warm front pushes in. Isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible as well as gusty winds throughout the day. Cooler once again by Friday as an attending cold front drops afternoon highs back to near-seasonal average.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Warmer again for the first weekend of September! While it will still be breezy, temperatures will be warming into the 80s with mostly sunny skies expected.

