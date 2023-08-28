Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Seasonable Temperatures into Early Week

Near 90 Mid-Late Week
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures Monday won’t be too chilly thanks to clouds - generally in the 50s to near 60 which is seasonal. Afternoon high temperatures will generally be in the 70s with a few low 80s. The breeze will pick up out of the north by the afternoon. Warming up slowly into the middle of the week with near-average temperatures. There is a slight chance of isolated shower and thunder Wednesday evening. Wednesday kicks off the breezy conditions that will last the rest of the week.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures Thursday ramp up into the 80s and low 90s as a warm front pushes in. Isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible as well as gusty winds throughout the day. Cooler once again by Friday as an attending cold front drops afternoon highs back to near-seasonal average.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Warmer again for the first weekend of September! While it will still be breezy, temperatures will be warming into the 80s with mostly sunny skies expected.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Otter Tail County after bull attack
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
A Phoenix man says he is out thousands of dollars after the vehicle he purchased ended up...
‘Messed up’: Car buyer out $75,000 after Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, watches from the bench during an MLS soccer match...
Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls
A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies

Latest News

Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday August 27th.
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday August 27th.
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
Weather at 10:00PM Saturday August 26
First Alert StormTeam Weather
QUIET OVERNIGHT, BUT WHEN CAN WE NEXT EXPECT RAIN?
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Weather - August 25