Results are in from Cass County sobriety check point

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Justin Betti
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Vision Zero, and Essentia Health of Fargo, conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Friday night, August 25.

The checkpoint was between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on County Road 26, east of State Highway 18, in rural Cass County.

The sheriff’s office says a total of 67 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.  Of those, 13 drivers were screened for impairment.  One arrest was made for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) during the operation.

However, there were 17 minor in possession/consumption citations and 5 for open containers of alcohol.

