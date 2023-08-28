Reminder to Parents to Monitor Their Child’s App Use

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “we just ask that parents really be aware of what your kids are using, what they’re doing online, who they’re communicating with, just to keep our children safe” comments the Community Engagement Officer, Rhonda Jorgenson, from the West Fargo Police Department.

With back to school, comes new social interactions, which could bring an increase in kids’ social media use to try and connect with their new classmates. However, some apps aren’t completely safe.

”Parents can control which apps their children download, are able to monitor or approve certain apps, allowing their children to have.”

Because students are not completely aware of who could be on the other side of their conversation, it’s important that parents put measures in to protect their kids.

Going into the phone or app settings, and putting on the privacy lock, as well as disabling other location settings may help to lower any safety risk with using the apps. They should also check to make sure that their child is not posting or sharing their location or schedules, even if they think it is just with friends.

“Parents need to remember that ultimately their phone is theirs and they’re letting their child use their phone so if the child is using it inappropriately it is ok to take away that device.”

A reminder that the device is a privilege for their child, and they need to show parents they are able to use it appropriately.

However, if a situation becomes unsafe, or if an unwanted person is contacting your child the community outreach officer says to, ”contact your local law enforcement agency and share that information. We just want to make sure the children in our communities are safe, and unfortunately, we do have people who do stalk both boys and girls.”

Protecting our children in this age of technology-- to help keep them safe online and to learn a lesson about using social media responsibly.

”Monitor what your child is doing online, know their passwords, this is the young time in their life they don’t always make the best decisions, so we need to have those checks and balances in place to help them” says Officer Jorgenson.

