Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Reminder to Parents to Monitor Their Child’s App Use

Parents are reminded to monitor their child's social media use
Parents are reminded to monitor their child's social media use(KVLY)
By Allison Jenkins
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “we just ask that parents really be aware of what your kids are using, what they’re doing online, who they’re communicating with, just to keep our children safe” comments the Community Engagement Officer, Rhonda Jorgenson, from the West Fargo Police Department.

With back to school, comes new social interactions, which could bring an increase in kids’ social media use to try and connect with their new classmates. However, some apps aren’t completely safe.

”Parents can control which apps their children download, are able to monitor or approve certain apps, allowing their children to have.”

Because students are not completely aware of who could be on the other side of their conversation, it’s important that parents put measures in to protect their kids.

Going into the phone or app settings, and putting on the privacy lock, as well as disabling other location settings may help to lower any safety risk with using the apps. They should also check to make sure that their child is not posting or sharing their location or schedules, even if they think it is just with friends.

“Parents need to remember that ultimately their phone is theirs and they’re letting their child use their phone so if the child is using it inappropriately it is ok to take away that device.”

A reminder that the device is a privilege for their child, and they need to show parents they are able to use it appropriately.

However, if a situation becomes unsafe, or if an unwanted person is contacting your child the community outreach officer says to, ”contact your local law enforcement agency and share that information. We just want to make sure the children in our communities are safe, and unfortunately, we do have people who do stalk both boys and girls.”

Protecting our children in this age of technology-- to help keep them safe online and to learn a lesson about using social media responsibly.

”Monitor what your child is doing online, know their passwords, this is the young time in their life they don’t always make the best decisions, so we need to have those checks and balances in place to help them” says Officer Jorgenson.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One dead in Otter Tail County after bull attack
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
A Phoenix man says he is out thousands of dollars after the vehicle he purchased ended up...
‘Messed up’: Car buyer out $75,000 after Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory
Police Lights
Woman charged with murder by White Earth Tribal Police Department
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, watches from the bench during an MLS soccer match...
Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls

Latest News

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is temporarily suspended the SRO Program
Clay County Sheriff's Office temporarily suspending School Resource Officer Program
Highway 9 reconstruction project
Highway 9 in Barnesville closed for reconstruction project
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
Fargo Public Schools release first-day enrollment numbers - August 28
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00PM News Part 2 - August 28