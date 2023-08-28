MN lawmakers address concerns over new school resource officer restrictions

ST, PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Republican lawmakers and others are expressing concerns over a new law in Minnesota, one they believe limits the ability of SROs to apply use of force.

“This new law, and its use of force, which is a very small piece, doesn’t allow them to prone a kid out,” said State Representative Jeff Witte (R - Lakeville) in response to the new law. “And it doesn’t allow them to use certain restraints that like breaking up a fight.”

The law in question is a provision of the state’s most recent Education Omnibus bill.

A section of the bill prohibits the use of certain “unreasonable physical force.”

One of those prohibited methods is the use of prone restraint, where the subject of the restraint is placed with their face to the ground.

Witte, a former SRO himself, says officers need to be able to freely use restraint methods freely to keep kids safe.

“This law makes our kids, teachers, and schools less safe, and it needs to be fixed before this year of school,” he said.

Witte believes the law is a bit cloudy on when those methods can and cannot be used.

“Right now, I think it is just fixing a few words and making everyone feel comfortable,” he said.

Other Republicans have expressed similar concerns.

“While the new law applies to all school employees, the clear intention of this new law is to target law enforcement working as school resource officers and to dissuade local law enforcement from entering into public safety agreements with schools,” said Minority Leader Rep. Lisa Demuth (R - Cold Spring) in a statement last week.

Governor Tim Walz weighed in on the issue last week, placing his full support behind the new law.

“I certainly think we should agree that we should not be on the necks of students unless someone’s life is at risk,” Walz said.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has also issued an official opinion on the law, hoping to address any and all concerns.

“Reasonable force to maintain order and control for the school environment is still the law,” Ellison said.

In essence, the opinion states that the new law still allows for the use of force under reasonable conditions. Ellison clarified whether use of force is reasonable, is up to a court of law in most cases.

“The test for reasonable force remains unchanged... Generally, if it’s arguable that it’s reasonable, then that’s something that a jury would decide,” he said.

Ellison believes it’s important his office offer clarity on the issue.

“The paramount issue should be our students’ safety. The school environment has to be safe. We’ve seen shooting incidents at schools. And my hope is that all of us adults, figure out how to put the kids first,” he said.

Still, the AG only interprets the law, it doesn’t write it. Witte says he wants to see something done by the legislature, whether that’s during a special session or during next year’s regular session.

I feel people still are very confused, and it’s not as clear. I think it would help superintendents. I think it would help police chiefs, [and] also SROs,” he said.

