Memorial along 25th St. S. in Fargo removed

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The memorial along 25th St. S. in Fargo has continued to grow after a gunman opened fire, ambushing Fargo Police on July 14.

That shooting took the life of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin and severely injured three others.

Now, Fargo Police are exploring options to create a permanent memorial.

On Monday, Fargo Police gathered the memorial items that had been placed at the intersection of 25th St. S. and 9th Ave. S. to remove them from the weather elements.

They’ve been taken to the station for safekeeping.

For weeks community members came to leave notes, flowers and flags to show their support for the police department.

