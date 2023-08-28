Cooking with Cash Wa
Highway 9 in Barnesville closed for reconstruction project

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A traffic impact alert for people who take Highway 9 through Barnesville, Minnesota. Starting on Monday, August 28, Main Avenue in Barnesville is closed from Front Street to 4th Avenue.

Crews are starting Phase 2 of the Highway 9 reconstruction project. The roadway will be impassable to all traffic from Front Street to the railroad tracks.

Highway 9 thru-traffic remains detoured to Interstate-94 and County Road 30 until the project is complete in September.

Minnesota Department of Transportation officials are reminding drivers to use caution, slow down in the work zone, and keep your eyes peeled for road crews.

