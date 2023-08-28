Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Fargo Public Schools release first-day enrollment numbers

Lincoln Elementary on the first day of school for Fargo Public Schools on August 28, 2023.
Lincoln Elementary on the first day of school for Fargo Public Schools on August 28, 2023.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s back to school for thousands of students, teachers and staff at all Fargo Public Schools.

The district says their first-day enrollment total on August 28 is 11,378 students across 14 elementary schools, 3 middle schools and four high schools, plus the virtual academy.

Enrollment for the 2023-24 school year is slightly lower than the last couple of years. The district reports 11,437 students on the first day of school in 2022 and 11,419 on the first day of school in 2021.

Each school has a list of resource links for parents on the front page of their website where parents and students can find things like information on school supplies, a student handbook, activity calendar, bus routes, and the weather cancellation policy.

Drivers are reminded to use extra caution around schools and nearby neighborhoods as many children walk or ride bikes to school.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One dead in Otter Tail County after bull attack
Eric Duprey, 30, died after a police sergeant hurled a plastic picnic cooler at his head from...
Motorcyclist dies in crash after police sergeant throws cooler at his head
A Phoenix man says he is out thousands of dollars after the vehicle he purchased ended up...
‘Messed up’: Car buyer out $75,000 after Ford Bronco stolen from Michigan factory
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, watches from the bench during an MLS soccer match...
Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls
Police Lights
Woman charged with murder by White Earth Tribal Police Department

Latest News

Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Man dead after bull attack is identified - August 28
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather - August 28
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Mr. Food - Pepperoni Pizza Chicken - August 28
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News Part 2 - August 28