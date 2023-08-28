Fargo Public Schools release first-day enrollment numbers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s back to school for thousands of students, teachers and staff at all Fargo Public Schools.

The district says their first-day enrollment total on August 28 is 11,378 students across 14 elementary schools, 3 middle schools and four high schools, plus the virtual academy.

Enrollment for the 2023-24 school year is slightly lower than the last couple of years. The district reports 11,437 students on the first day of school in 2022 and 11,419 on the first day of school in 2021.

Each school has a list of resource links for parents on the front page of their website where parents and students can find things like information on school supplies, a student handbook, activity calendar, bus routes, and the weather cancellation policy.

Drivers are reminded to use extra caution around schools and nearby neighborhoods as many children walk or ride bikes to school.

