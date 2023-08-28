Cooking with Cash Wa
Fallen Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte’s squad car on display at Bonanzaville

Officer Holte’s family showed up for the handoff.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fallen Grand Forks Police Officer’s squad car is on display at Bonanzaville in West Fargo.

In a Facebook post Monday, Grand Forks Police said Officer Cody Holte’s car was brought to Bonanzaville over the weekend and that it will be on display in their museum.

Police thanked Bonanzaville for their partnership, the City of Grand Forks for their support and the Holte family for their great showing during the handoff.

Officer Holte was killed in the line of duty on May 27, 2020 after he responded as back-up at an eviction notice that turned into a gun battle.

