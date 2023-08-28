Clay County Sheriff's Office temporarily suspending School Resource Officer Program

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Recent changes is Minnesota’s Department of Educations laws are causing more School Resource Programs to be temporarily suspended.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office met with school officials from Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Ulen-Hitterdal and agreed to temporarily suspend their SRO program until they receive clarity from our legislators and state agencies.

Minnesota State Statue 121A.582 regulates the use of force towards students by school employees and agents of the school. Before the recent law change, the law permitted reasonable use of force to restrain a student or to prevent bodily harm or death of another.

Authorities with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office went into more details about the reason to suspend the program:

“With the recent change in the law, it has stricken the word “or” and the authority to use reasonable force to restrain a student has been removed from law. With the change, reasonable force cannot be used to control a student who is damaging property, causing a disturbance, or acting out in a way that does not pose a threat of death or great bodily harm to another. For example, this would mean an SRO would not be able to use reasonable force to remove an already suspended student from the building if the student chooses to come back and cause a disturbance. In effect, this change has removed the SRO’s ability to restrain or to make an arrest on a student that is not threatening bodily harm or death.”

Authorities say they will continue to work with legislators and look to have the program reinstated as soon as possible.

The Sheriff’s Office says they remain committed to the schools and will have patrol deputies stopping in the schools throughout the day to ensure our students and staff are safe.

On August 25, Moorhead Police made the announcement that they would be putting the School Resource Program on hold until their is a solution.

