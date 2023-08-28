Clay County Sheriff's Office temporarily suspending School Resource Officer Program
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Recent changes is Minnesota’s Department of Educations laws are causing more School Resource Programs to be temporarily suspended.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office met with school officials from Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Ulen-Hitterdal and agreed to temporarily suspend their SRO program until they receive clarity from our legislators and state agencies.
Minnesota State Statue 121A.582 regulates the use of force towards students by school employees and agents of the school. Before the recent law change, the law permitted reasonable use of force to restrain a student or to prevent bodily harm or death of another.
Authorities with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office went into more details about the reason to suspend the program:
Authorities say they will continue to work with legislators and look to have the program reinstated as soon as possible.
The Sheriff’s Office says they remain committed to the schools and will have patrol deputies stopping in the schools throughout the day to ensure our students and staff are safe.
On August 25, Moorhead Police made the announcement that they would be putting the School Resource Program on hold until their is a solution.
