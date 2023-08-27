Cooking with Cash Wa
One dead in Otter Tail County after bull attack

By Reed Gregory
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OTTERTAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At approximately 6:14 P.M. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an adult was being attacked by a bull, at a farm property, in rural Parkers Prairie.

Law Enforcement arrived on scene and euthanized the bull in order to render aid to the victim.

The victim was later pronounced deceased.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Parkers Prairie Police, Fire, EMS, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Life Link Air Ambulance.

