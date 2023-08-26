Seasonable Temperatures into Early Week

TONIGHT - SUNDAY:

It has been a cooler and mostly cloudy day across the Valley with highs peaking in the 60s to low 70s for most and a few places into the mid 70s in the far southern valley. While there have been a few peaks of sun, clouds have once again been stubborn to move out.

Spotty light showers are possible late tonight into tomorrow morning, but these will be unlikely to bring any measurable/beneficial rainfall. Otherwise, overnight weather conditions will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. Morning low temperatures will be very near-average in the mid 50s.

Rounding out the weekend, there will be a slight warm up in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s to low 80s as a weak warm front arrives from the west and brings southerly breeze. A cold front follows later in the day and may bring another isolated shower chance. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Sunday.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures Monday won’t be too chilly thanks to clouds - generally in the 50s to near 60 which is seasonal. Afternoon high temperatures will generally be in the 70s with a few low 80s. The breeze will pick up out of the north by the afternoon. Warming up slowly into the middle of the week with near-average temperatures. There is a slight chance of isolated shower and thunder Wednesday evening. Wednesday kicks off the breezy conditions that will last the rest of the week.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures Thursday ramp up into the 80s and low 90s as a warm front pushes in. Isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible as well as gusty winds throughout the day. Cooler once again by Friday as an attending cold front drops afternoon highs back to near-seasonal average.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Warmer again for the first weekend of September! While it will still be breezy, temperatures will be warming into the 80s with mostly sunny skies expected.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.