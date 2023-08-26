Cooking with Cash Wa
Grand Forks County motorcycle crash kills two

(Source: MGN)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks County motorcycle accident has claimed the life of two.

The incident occurred around 1:58 P.M. where according to reports a Harley Davidson being driven by a 59-year-old male was westbound on 16th Avenue NE (Grand Forks County Road 4), on the southwest edge of Larimore, while riding in a convoy of motorcycles on a club ride.

The driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and the Harley Davidson entered the north ditch, vaulted off a driveway, and came to rest in the north ditch.

Both riders, the 59-year-old male, and a 44-year-old female both of Drayton, ND. were ejected and sustained fatal injuries.

Reports indicate neither rider was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

