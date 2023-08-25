Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo Police Department’s first-ever K9 passed away

West Fargo K9 Disco
West Fargo K9 Disco(Valley News Live)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department has announced the passing of K9 Disco on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Disco was the West Fargo Police Department’s first-ever K9.

Disco started with the police department in March of 2011, and retired in 2018. During his career, he had been deployed more than 1,000 times in situations like felony arrests, tracking missing people, and even seizing millions of dollars worth of drugs.

He received countless awards in the area of narcotics, including awards from the North American Police Working Dog Association, and the United States Police Canine Association. Disco has already been inducted into the North Dakota Veterinarian Medical Association Hall of Fame.

In his 14 years of life, he worked alongside his partner, Assistant Chief Pete Nielsen of the West Fargo Police Department. Nielsen and Disco took one final ride together yesterday and will be greatly missed for his service to this community.

