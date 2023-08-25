Cooking with Cash Wa
Valley City State reclaims Paint Bucket Trophy

Valley City State
Valley City State(kvly)
By Devin Fry
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The first College Football game in the country for the 2023 season was the latest meeting in an historic rivalry between Valley City State and the University of Jamestown.

In the 124th overall meeting between these two teams, Valley City reclaimed the Paint Bucket Trophy with a 23-15 win.

Jamestown held an 8-7 lead at halftime, but a 16-point second half secured the win for the Vikings.

Avery Thorsgard made his triumphant return as the starting Quarterback for Valley City, completing 20 of his 29 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

He won the starting job last year, but missed several games due to injury.

This also serves as a bit of revenge for the Vikings, who lost the bucket in overtime in last year’s season opener.

Valley City now hits the road to play South Dakota Mines while the Jimmies also make a trip to Nebraska to face Midland.

