UND researcher targeted in another Watchdog’s Federal Scientific Misconduct Complaint

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A national watchdog group has filed a Federal Research Misconduct complaint against University of North Dakota staff, regarding two fraudulent federally funded articles in scientific journals that had to be retracted for “image manipulation.”

SAEN, a national watchdog nonprofit that investigates animal abuse and illegal activities at U.S. research facilities, is alleging the manipulation of images representing experimental data in both publications is Research Misconduct because the image manipulation equates with falsification of the data.

Falsification of data fits the legal meaning of Research Misconduct, as defined by the Office of Research Integrity, charged SAEN, as “manipulating research materials, equipment, or processes, or changing or omitting data or results such that the research is not accurately represented in the research record.”

SAEN added the authors of the journal articles were unable to provide the original data when asked by the publishers to clarify issues with the images.

SAEN has contacted the National Institutes of Health’s Office of Research integrity, calling for a full investigation.

The complaint which includes the relevant publication retraction notice is available at:

https://saenonline.org/news-media-news-2023/University-of-North-Dakota-Office-of-Research-Integrity-Complaint-8-21-23.html

They allege the grants which funded the two retracted articles provided more than $500,000 annually to UND, and were responsible for the deaths of dozens of animals.

SAEN previously filed another Research Misconduct complaint involving “image manipulation” against a different UND researcher in March of 2023 (available at: https://saenonline.org/news-media-news-2023/University-of-North-Dakota-Office-of-Research-Integrity-Complaint-3-10-23.html )

