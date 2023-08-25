Cooking with Cash Wa
Teen arrested, man rushed to hospital for stab wound in Grand Forks

Police tape graphic.
Police tape graphic.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 19-year-old is under arrest and a man was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing in Grand Forks.

Police say it happened around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 in the 500 block of 8th St. N.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found a 31-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest. The man was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

The 19-year-old suspect fled the scene when officers arrived, but the teen was later tracked down and arrested.

Officials say the victim and the suspect know each other.

No other information is being released at this time.

