Summer Food Programs Wrap Up

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -“A lot kids find that it’s a resource they can count on and continue to come back and so I have no doubt that those relationships were developed”

That’s what the director of the Summer feeding program for kids at the Great Plains food Bank said about handing out approximately 10,000 meals to kids this summer.

Many of the local summer food programs, including the Great Plains and also the YMCA, ended on Friday with the arrival of the back to school season.

“We had every walk of life you can think of coming to our program” commented the director from the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties.

Community families coming together every day, to make sure their kids were fed, also led to great relationships between staff, volunteers, and the recipients.

“It wasn’t just kids building relationships it was moms building relationships as well because moms would come in with the kids and they would just get to talking and the next thing you know they’re coming together.”

They even got creative at the YMCA with handing out free lunches, by handing out free smiles.

“We mixed the senior meals with the kids meals so the seniors could interact with the kids and everybody just has a great time”

The organizations work hard to make sure that the nutritional needs of kids are met during the summer, but also know how rewarding it is to be the giver of those meals.

Those programs ended Friday and both spoke on how they were grateful for all the people involved that helped to make it happen.

“Being able to make an impact in this kids’ life, in this families life knowing that the work that you’ve done and this family is going to eat today is what this work is all about all about”.

