Strong Farm Incubator Project: making farming more accessible

The Stoll family's Greenhouse and Nursery in Baldwin, ND
The Stoll family's Greenhouse and Nursery in Baldwin, ND(KFYR-TV)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BALDWIN, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re interested in starting a farm, we have good news for you. The Stoll family’s Greenhouse and Nursery in Baldwin is partnering with StrengthenND to start an incubator program.

The Stoll family bought the Baldwin Greenhouse & Nursery this past December. In order to afford the purchase, they struck a deal with StrengthenND.

The non-profit would help the family purchase the greenhouse and the land around it. In exchange, the Stoll family agreed to help train participants in the new Strong Farm Incubator project.

“My mission is to see that we get more and more farmers, market gardeners, growing food and making it easy to get in the hands of schools, assisted living– into your house,” Mary Podoll, a member of the Stoll family, said.

Podoll said StrengthenND’s Strong Farms project will use plots of land on their property to teach people in the program how to farm for at least the next 25 years. The program will provide them with equipment, and farmers will be able to keep the money they make from the course.

“The goal of the strong farm incubator is really to provide a bridge or a pathway for small producers to build their own small production business, to access additional capital so that they can move on to a larger farm,” Megan Langley, StrengthenND’s Executive Director, said.

Podoll said they hope to expand the project to include more than just basic training. She said they have plans to start a hydroponics system and to teach students how to can their produce.

Podoll says they hope to have the program up and running by January.

