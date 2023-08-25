Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

One dead near Alexandria after being hit by vehicle

Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal Crash generic image(Source: MGN)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after they were hit by a commercial vehicle in Douglas County.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:12 p.m. on Thursday night, Westbound on I-94 in Douglas County, near Alexandria.

The fatal crash involved a pedestrian vs a commercial vehicle, which was a 2023 International Semi being driven by 31-year-old Nelson Mwangi Njathi of Fargo.

The person who was killed was 73-year-old Carl J Van Dera of De Pere, WI.

No further details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sholanda Rogers
WHISTLEBLOWER HOTLINE: Fargo mom scared for son’s safety in upcoming school year
Bicycle graphic.
Bicyclist rushed to hospital for serious injuries after crash in Fargo
Man cited after rolling semi-truck full of sugar beets at Grand Forks gas station
Makai Matthew Summers, 19
UPDATE: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Grand Forks
Beltrami Co. pursuit ends in deadly motorcycle crash
Beltrami Co. pursuit ends in deadly motorcycle crash

Latest News

The students received $25,000 to continue their water pollution project
NDSU Students Receive Grant Money From EPA
The free meals during summer programs have finished up since kids are now back in school.
Summer Food Programs Wrap Up
Many kids relied on the summer food programs to be fed everyday.
Summer Food Programs Wrap Up as School Begins
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM Weather August 23