One dead near Alexandria after being hit by vehicle

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after they were hit by a commercial vehicle in Douglas County.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10:12 p.m. on Thursday night, Westbound on I-94 in Douglas County, near Alexandria.

The fatal crash involved a pedestrian vs a commercial vehicle, which was a 2023 International Semi being driven by 31-year-old Nelson Mwangi Njathi of Fargo.

The person who was killed was 73-year-old Carl J Van Dera of De Pere, WI.

No further details have been released at this time.

