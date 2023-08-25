One dead near Alexandria after being hit by vehicle
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after they were hit by a commercial vehicle in Douglas County.
According to police, the incident occurred around 10:12 p.m. on Thursday night, Westbound on I-94 in Douglas County, near Alexandria.
The fatal crash involved a pedestrian vs a commercial vehicle, which was a 2023 International Semi being driven by 31-year-old Nelson Mwangi Njathi of Fargo.
The person who was killed was 73-year-old Carl J Van Dera of De Pere, WI.
No further details have been released at this time.
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.